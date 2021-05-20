Victim in Cayman Brac single car crash identified

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has identified Eddie Ray Martin of Cayman Brac as the victim in last week Friday’s fatal accident.

Martin, 36, was involved in single car crash along West End Road – East, Cayman Brac just after 5:27pm on 14 May.

In an initial release police said Martin was transported to the Faith Memorial Hospital by ambulance, where he was later pronounced dead.

The matter remains under police investigation. Anyone with information about the accident is encouraged to contact the RCIPS at 649-6254.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website.