A 36-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle collision on Cayman Brac last evening, police have confirmed.

The identity of the man, who is from Cayman Brac, has not been released.

Police said the incident happened just after 5:27pm on Friday.

Emergency services and officers responded to a single-vehicle collision report on West End Road – East, in Cayman Brac.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision was transported to the Faith Memorial Hospital by ambulance, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Traffic and Roads Policing Unit are investigating the fatal collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cayman Brac Police Station at 948-0331 or the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website.