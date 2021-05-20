VIDEO: Exploring the Kittiwake on a single breath

Cayman Islands’ free diver Richard Collett gives a new perspective on the famous wreck in stunning video footage recorded on a single breath.

Using an underwater scooter, Collett was able to explore the USS Kittiwake without scuba gear.

As a trained free diver, Collett can hold his breath for longer than five minutes and has reached depths in excess of 200 feet to break multiple national records in the sport.

He shot the video in his down time, using a GoPro to record his journey through the wreck. The entire dive clocked in at just over two minutes on one breath, a relatively short time for Collett.

The video shows him traversing the lower deck of the Kittiwake around 60 feet below the surface.

He described it as a relaxing, recreational dive between training sessions.

Freediving at depth requires specific training and even highly trained free divers always go with a buddy. There is a growing group of enthusiasts in Cayman who are pushing the boundaries of what can be achieved and what depths can be reached on a single breath.