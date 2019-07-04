Cathy Church charged over boat collision

Photographer and environmental advocate Cathy Church has been charged by police in connection with a boat crash at the Kittiwake dive site.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service confirmed a 74-year-old woman, understood to be Church, was formally charged with navigating a vessel so as to cause damage or risk of damage and committing a reckless and negligent act in relation to the collision on 8 Jan. this year.

She will be summonsed to attend court at a later date.

Church’s boat ploughed into the side of a Divetech scuba boat that was moored at the Kittiwake dive site.

Divetech’s distinctive pink boat Atatude was damaged in the incident. According to Divetech staff, there was no one at the helm of Church’s boat when the collision occurred.

No one was injured and both boats made it safely to dry dock to undergo repairs.