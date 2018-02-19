An image of a diver in Cayman struggling against the laws of physics has attracted international recognition. The playful image by Susannah H. Snowden-Smith depicts a diver fruitlessly attempting to force the wreck of the USS Kittiwake into an upright position.

Named, “OCD diver tries to right shipwreck,” the photo was “highly commended” in the U.K.-based Underwater Photographer of the Year competition.

Ms. Snowden-Smith, who lives in Grand Cayman, said she dove the site immediately after the famous wreck was toppled on to its side by storm swell from Hurricane Nate last year.

“I got some nice pictures of the wreck but I wanted to do something more unique. I thought it would be humorous if someone with obsessive-compulsive disorder was so bothered by the shipwreck being down that they tried to fix it.”

She persuaded her friend Simon Claeys to model for the picture and sent it off, along with a handful of others, to the competition.

She said she was delighted to be recognized in a competitive field of more than 5,000 entries from 68 countries.

“It is awesome,” she said.

“The day the results were announced, I sat by the computer the whole day hoping for an email.”

Judge Martin Edge said the OCD theme had “worked a treat.”

He added, “I should also mention that apart from the irony, it is a very well executed and clean wreck shot. Very well done and an example to others that judges can enjoy a laugh.”