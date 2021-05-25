In its release, the government said that the only commercial airlines allowed to fly in and out of Cayman are British Airways and Cayman Airways, and stated, “it has been noted that some airline carriers, including British Airways, advertise and take bookings for non-approved flights (ghost flights) to and from the Cayman Islands.

“Given that the Cayman Islands Government has no control over the marketing activities of commercial airlines, and in an effort to avoid confusion with the public, the CIG launched a travel information website www.exploregov.ky which is regularly updated with the latest travel information, including confirmed British Airways flight dates.”

The statement added that the government was advising travellers who make reservations for unconfirmed flights “that they are doing so at their own risk and we continue to encourage all potential travellers to check the CIG website or Travel Cayman prior to making their bookings”.

The government said its officials were continuing to work closely with British Airways “to secure a consistent flight schedule to and from the UK”.

The next confirmed BA repatriation flight from the UK is scheduled for 2 June, and will return to the UK on 3 June.

In the statement, the Ministry of Tourism said that “while every effort is being made to assist residents in returning home, they should also remain aware that until normal commercial service is resumed, airline seat capacity is limited, and consequently delays in securing a flight home can occur”.

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said in the statement, “We understand the frustrations that travellers must face when it comes to ghost flights, particularly parents of students returning from the UK. Let me reassure you that we are in continual discussions with British Airways on repatriation flights and aim to give as much notice as possible prior to flight departures. I urge the public to check official Government channels before making reservations, as the Ministry has no control over British Airways advertised flights.”

Dates of proposed BA flights are:

Inbound from Heathrow

16 and 30 June (2 June flight has been confirmed)

14 and 28 July

11 and 25 August

8 and 22 September

Outbound from Grand Cayman

17 June (3 June flight has been confirmed)

1, 15 and 29 July

12 and 26 August

9 and 23 September

Future details of the British Airways repatriation schedule can be found at www.exploregov.ky/faqs/covid-19-inbound-travel.