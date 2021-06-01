Readers’ memories: Beach Club Colony

Sometimes we post pictures in our ‘Looking back in time’ section that trigger wonderful memories for locals or those who live abroad, but remember being in the Cayman Islands at some point in their lives.

Our Beach Club Colony post compelled two ladies to send us pictures and a story from their times here.

Evelyn Cannata writes: “Oh my! Yes, most definitely ‘the good old days’ in more ways than [one]. The Beach Club was one in my memory bank. The bar was called ‘The Escape Hatch’, and staying at Lacovia next door, [it] was our go-to spot (among others).

“One of the pictures was my mom dancing to the music with a staff member while dad had fallen asleep on the beach. She told him, ‘You snooze; you lose.’ That same mom, in a few months, will be 100.”

Cannata added this tale: “A funny memory to go along with the Beach Club: This particular day, [it] was the spot to bring the tourists from the ship to lounge on the beach and eat and drink. Well, it was a European crowd, [and] obviously wherever this woman was from, you could go topless.

“Well, that would be fine if you were home, but now you are a guest of the Cayman Islands, and the saying went, like the turtle, “Please keep your shell on.” Since my heart and soul reside in Cayman and Caymanians, always looking out for what I considered, ‘my island’, I took it upon myself to walk up to her and tell her that she was a guest here and to put her top on. Job well done!”

Images sent to us from Karen Zaremba: