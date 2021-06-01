Two charged with ‘child stealing’

Two people appeared in court Tuesday on the unusual charge of child stealing.

Lurline Viola Henry Smith and Anthony Ricardo Jackson are jointly charged with child stealing and cruelty to a child.

Child stealing is a criminal offence under the Penal Code, which states, “A person who with intent to deprive any parent, guardian, or other person, having parental responsibility within the meaning of the Children Law (2012 Revision) for a child under the age of fourteen years, of the possession of the child – (a) forcibly or fraudulently takes or entices away, or detains the child; or (b) receives or harbours the child, knowing it to have been so taken or enticed away or detained, commits an offence and is liable to imprisonment for seven years”.

As child stealing is considered a Category A crime that can only be heard before the Grand Court, the charges were transmitted Monday from the Summary Court to the higher court, where Henry Smith and Jackson were ordered to appear on Friday, 11 June.

No pleas were entered and no details of the case were read out in court. Both defendants were released on their continuing police bail conditions, which include a requirement not to contact certain individuals involved in the case.