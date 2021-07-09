A 59-year-old mother and her adult son, who are both charged with child stealing and child cruelty, have had their case adjourned until next month.

No plea was taken when Lurline Violet Henry-Smith and Anthony Ricardo Jackson, 42, appeared in Grand Court this morning. Their pleas are expected to be entered when they next appear in court on 6 Aug.

Progress in the case has been stalled by a delay in the Crown supplying evidence to the defence, the court heard.

Defence lawyer Prathna Bodden said she had not received evidence relating to telephones that had been seized, which she had been assured at an earlier hearing would be provided by the Crown to the defence.

Justice Cheryll Richards gave the Crown until 19 June to serve the defence the material in question.

Henry-Smith and Jackson, both of whose bail was extended, were ordered to return to court for mention on 6 Aug.