Father pleads not guilty to murdering son

Roger Deward Bush, 46, pleaded not guilty to the 12 Nov. 2019 murder of his 24-year-old son, Shaquille Bush, when he appeared in Grand Court today.

The victim was fatally shot at a residence in Miss Daisy Lane in West Bay.

The elder Bush was charged with murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm – a Remington 9mm Luger handgun. Appearing before Grand Court Judge Cheryll Richards this morning, he pleaded not guilty to both charges.

He has been in custody since his arrest last month, on 17 June.

A case management hearing has been scheduled for 28 Aug., at which point a trial date may be set.