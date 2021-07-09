Cayman Linen Services hosts recruitment fair

Dart is gearing up to open its new centralised laundry facility, Cayman Linen Services, in August 2021. A recruitment fair for Cayman Linen Services is taking place at Dart’s offices in Camana Bay from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on 10 July, in collaboration with Workforce Opportunities & Residency Cayman (WORC).

Available positions at the new facility include drivers, laundry attendants, line supervisors and engineers.

Located in the Industrial Park area, the facility will reduce the environmental impact of the hotel laundering process and increase operational effectiveness. Using the latest in technology, the facility will result in water savings of approximately 17.8 million gallons per year, and CO2 emissions reductions of 173,000 lbs per year.

Planning approval for the facility was granted in September 2020.