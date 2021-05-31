Looking back in time

Everyone talks about the ‘good old days’ when times were simpler. Take a look at this picture from yesteryear and see if you can spot places, people and scenes you recognise.

Beach Club Colony

Do you remember Beach Club Colony on Seven Mile? This picture, posted by Terri Merren on the Old Cayman Facebook page, should certainly bring back fond memories for many.

The bar was legendary, and often a stop after Sunday brunch for those who just weren’t ready to go home yet. There was dinner served on the outdoor patio, where local musicians would often play, including the likes of Ed Solomon.

Beach Club was also a hotel, and one of the few properties on the island with an all-inclusive option for visitors.

It was knocked down approximately seven years ago and replaced with The WaterColours condominium development, built in 2014.

