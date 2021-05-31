Get to the Greek night at Cayman Cabana

Cayman Cabana in George Town is well known for its ‘locavore’ cuisine, with island dishes created from fresh local ingredients.

On Wednesdays, however, the recipes hail from further afield: the magical land of Greece.

Inspired by her heritage, chef Christina Moxam has constructed a $35 three-course menu of Hellenic delights that diners can enjoy with $25 bottles of wine. Choose between appetisers such as spanakopita and horiatiki salad, and entrees like chicken souvlaki and gyro, but save room for the loukoumades Greek doughnut desserts.

Don’t worry about murdering the language when you try to order – a handy phonetic guide beside the name of each dish will have them thinking you’re in Cayman by way of Athens.

If you fancy eating like the gods, you have to check it out.