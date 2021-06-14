Looking back in time: Holiday Inn

Everyone talks about the ‘good old days’ when times were simpler. Take a look at this picture from yesteryear and see if you can spot places, people and scenes you recognise.

Holiday Inn

It is hard to believe the width of the original Holiday Inn property on Seven Mile Beach (now the location of The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman), when looking at the photo posted by Terri Merren on the Old Cayman Facebook page.

When my family arrived in the Cayman Islands in 1975, we first stayed at the hotel before moving to an apartment. In the years that followed, it became one of our favourite hangouts. Barefoot Man and his band would play by the beach bar; we’d go swimming in the pool with those wee bridges over it; or maybe we’d go to visit Doug who ran the gift shop.

A fantastic selection of old Holiday Inn brochure photos, posted by Jenny Quinlan on Facebook. 1 of 6

As I got older, it was THE place to be for social nights, while doubling as the registration spot for the infamous booze cruise. I also ended up hosting the Coconuts Comedy Club, which was located in the Wreck of the Ten Sails lounge indoors.

Some of the scenes from ‘The Firm’ were filmed at the Holiday Inn, and crowds of locals would gather behind the ropes in the hope of spotting a young Tom Cruise.

Many amazing memories for all of us, that we will cherish forever.

If you have some old photos that you’d like to submit, we’d love to see them to consider them for publication. Be sure to include the credit for the image and any information you have about it. Email to [email protected].