Two signature events with actor Ron Perlman announced

As we all know by now, Hollywood actors are roaming among us.

A steady stream of familiar and famous faces have been popping up around the island, with Ron Perlman’s visage spied everywhere from local restaurants to the Cayman Islands Humane Society.

For those who haven’t had the chance to meet the actor or hear him speak, two chances to do so have suddenly emerged. On Wednesday, 16 June, he will be present at a screening of his film ‘Moonwalkers’ at Camana Bay Cinema, which will be followed by a Q&A session. Audience members may even have the chance to ask him a question of their own.

On Monday, 21 June, Perlman will be hosted by Next Chapter in Camana Bay, where he will be signing copies of his book ‘Easy Street (The Hard Way)’.

This is a rare chance to meet the man behind such iconic characters as Hellboy (‘Hellboy’ and ‘Hellboy II’) and Clay Morrow (‘Sons of Anarchy’).

The doors to the film event on Wednesday will open at 7:30pm with the screening starting at 8pm. Tickets are $50 for general admission and $150 for VIP which includes a meet-and-greet opportunity before the show. Seats are limited and can be bought online at eventpro.ky.

The book signing on Monday starts at 7pm and reservations are required to attend. Email [email protected] to reserve a spot.