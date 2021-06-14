Tropical Storm Bill has formed far off the coast of North Carolina, making it the second named storm for the 2021 hurricane season.

The storm, one of three weather systems on the radar for the Atlantic, strengthened Monday night. However, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said it is likely to be short-lived.

The first named storm of the season was Ana, which dissipated quickly off Bermuda after it formed in mid-May.

Bill is about 335 miles (540 km) east-northeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

Maximum sustained winds have been recorded at 45 mph (75 km/h).

The storm’s present movement is northeast or 55 degrees at 23 mph (37 km/h).

At this time, there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Bill is moving toward the northeast near 23 mph (37 km/h), and this general motion is expected through Wednesday with increasing forward speed, the NHC said in its Monday night advisory.

“Satellite-derived wind data indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts.

“Some additional strengthening is possible on Tuesday, however the system is expected to become a post-tropical low and dissipate on Wednesday,” it added.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) from the centre, the NHC said.

Meanwhile, two other systems are also engaging the attention of forecasters.

A disorganised area of showers and thunderstorms continues over the Bay of Campeche in association with a broad low pressure area, the NHC has said.

“Gradual development of this disturbance is possible during the next couple of days while it meanders near the coast of Mexico,” it added.

The system should begin to move northward by midweek, and a tropical depression is likely to form late in the week when the low moves across the central or northwestern Gulf of Mexico.

“Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is possible over portions of Central America and southern Mexico during the next several days. Heavy rains could also begin to impact portions of the northern Gulf Coast on Friday,” the NHC said, adding that it gives this system a 70 percent chance of formation through the next five days.

Additionally, a strong tropical wave located several hundred miles south of the

Cabo Verde Islands is producing a large area of cloudiness and a few showers and thunderstorms and has become an area of interest.

“Some development of this system is possible during the next few days before a combination of dry air aloft and strong upper-level winds limit any chance of formation while the wave is over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean late this week,” according to the NHC.

The system has a 20 percent chance of formation over the next five days, the NHC added.