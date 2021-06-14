Scores of onlookers, from babes in arms to ladies dressed in full finery, converged on West Bay Road Monday afternoon to witness the annual celebrations marking the Queen’s Birthday.

This year’s event, held to commemorate the Queen’s 95th birthday, which she marked in April, was moved from its customary location in the capital in front the Parliament building to Government House.

Governor Martyn Roper, speaking with the Cayman Compass at the festivities, said he was pleased with the turnout at the new location.

“This is really what I was hoping by moving it from Saturday to Monday and doing it this afternoon. We’ve got a great crowd. We got some nice music and people can just enjoy themselves. I think after COVID and all the difficult things we’ve been through, just to be able to come to an event like this and relax and have a nice evening is really nice,” he said.

Spectators were treated to music from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service band. Marching in unison were fire fighters, prison officers, police and youth organisations, including Girls’ Brigade, Scouts, Cadet Corps and Seventh-Day Pathfinders, all dressed in their regalia.

“I think the parade was fantastic and it’s the first time we’ve had the Coast Guard and the Regiment as well, but I thought they all performed brilliantly and it was a wonderful spectacle,” Roper said.

1 of 61

At the event, Customs and Border Control Director Charles Clifford received his Member of the British Empire award and Pastor Randall Lewis Von Kanel was inducted as a Member of the Order of the Cayman Islands.

At the event, it was announced that Truman Bodden Law School director Mitchell Davies will also receive an Queen’s Honours award.

Big plans for Queen Platinum Jubilee next year

Speaking at the reception event following the parade, Roper announced that a number of activities are planned for the hosting of celebrations to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

He quipped that he would gently encourage government to give an extra holiday next year to make the occasion a four-day celebration.

This was greeted by loud cheers from those in attendance.

Among the festivities, he said, will be the planting of 70 trees at the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park. He said Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly has given permission for students from local schools to participate in the event.

View the full celebrations below: