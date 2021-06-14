Hazy conditions are expected over the Cayman Islands Monday brought about by lingering Sahara dust, the National Weather Service said in its latest forecast.

NWS said Cayman can expect light to moderate winds, and seas will continue across our area for the next 24 hours as a tropical wave moves over the western Caribbean.

“Sahara dust over the Caribbean will contribute to hazy conditions. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the northwest,” the weather report added.

Monday’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers, with temperatures rising into the upper 80s Fahrenheit.

Winds will be southeast at 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be slight to moderate, with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Conditions tonight call for partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

Temperatures will fall to the upper 70s.

Winds will be east to southeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.