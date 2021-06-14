Forecasters are keeping close watch over three weather systems, one of which has already developed into a tropical depression.

The first system, located about 105 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, is moving toward the northeast with maximum sustained winds near 35mph.

“The depression is expected to become a tropical storm by tonight and could continue to strengthen on Tuesday. The system should begin to weaken by Tuesday night and is expected to dissipate on Wednesday,” according to an 11am update.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

A broad low pressure area, which was first picked up on the radar Saturday, has been delivering showers and thunderstorms over the Bay of Campeche, in the southern area of the Gulf of Mexico, the NHC stated.

It said gradual development of this disturbance is possible during the next couple of days while it meanders near the coast, and a tropical depression could form late in the week when the system moves northward into the central Gulf of Mexico.

“Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is possible over portions of Central America and southern Mexico during the next several days,” it added.

This system has 20 percent chance of formation over the next 48 hours and a 60 percent chance of formation over the next five days.

The third system engaging the attention of forecasters is a strong tropical wave just offshore of west Africa, which is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity.

“Some development of this system is possible during the next few days before a combination of dry air aloft and strong upper-level winds limit any chance of formation while the wave is over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean late week,” the NHC forecast predicts.

Formation chances remain low at 10 percent in 48 hours and 20 percent in five days.