Word of the Week

Not only do Caymanians have a distinct dialect, with accents varying from district to district, but they also have many unique words, pronunciations and phrases.

A handy guide to shed light on these colloquialisms is ‘The Cayman Islands Dictionary’ and ‘Caymanian Expressions’ by Kevin Goring.

Quashy (k’wash-eh) Noun – 1. A really insignificant person. 2. A worthless individual. 3. A person of little significance, importance, or one who appears to possess no skills or talents whatsoever. E.g. “Daddy used ta get mad anytime he waugh watchin’ wresslin’ n’ dey put ah ol’ quashy in ta fight wit da World Champion. He say it wah ah waste ah time juss ta watch it.”