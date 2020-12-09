Looking back in time

Everyone talks about the ‘good old days’ when times were simpler. Take a look at this picture from yesteryear and see if you can spot places, people and scenes you recognise.

Christmas in Cayman of yesteryear

In December 2019, we ran an article with stories from Caymanians, remembering the Christmases of their youth. There were wonderful tales of men playing music down the streets in the wee hours of the morning, conch shells and raked sand in the front yards, and treats from overseas that they only saw once a year. This image was submitted by Terri Merren, showing the Merren family in the 1950s with a decorated tree in the front yard. Simple and happy times.

If you have some old photos that you’d like to submit, we’d love to see them to consider them for publication. Be sure to include the credit for the image and any information you have about it. Email to [email protected].