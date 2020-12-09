Governor issues election writs to returning officers

In the latest step in preparing for the May 2021 general election, Governor Martyn Roper on Wednesday issued writs to 19 returning officers.

Returning officers are responsible for the organisation and conduct of elections in their respective districts. The writs are documents issued by the governor to the returning officers commanding them to conduct an election in accordance with the Elections Law.

Roper told the officers at Wednesday’s ceremony, “This is the first Cayman Islands General Election during my tenure as governor. It is of historical significance given the recent constitutional amendments as the first general election where voters are electing Members of Parliament. The metaphorical starting gun has now been fired for May 2021’s election.”

Nomination Day will be held on March 31 and the general elections will be held in the 19 electoral districts on 26 May.

The writs issued by the governor on Wednesday will be returned to him following the election with the name of the candidate who has been elected to serve in that electoral district.

The 19 returning officers and the electoral districts are as follows:

Electoral District Returning Officer West Bay North Nathania Shakira Sarita Pearson West Bay West Dale James Ramoon West Bay South Delano Oliver Solomon West Bay Central Antoinette Yvette Johnson George Town South Philip Antoinio Barnes George Town West Debbie-Ann Lovida Whittaker George Town East Shirley Lynn Whittaker George Town Central Tamara Danille Hurlston George Town North Philip Martin Jackson Red Bay Ida Jane Ebanks Prospect Judith Grace Witter Bodden Town East Lyneth Alynta Monteith Bodden Town West Haroon Lloyd Pandohie Savannah Kim Ann Bullings Newlands Tristaca Lynn Ebanks East End Melinda Natasha Montemayor North Side Alice Ann Louise Kirchman Cayman Brac West and Little Cayman Dave Talbert Tatum Cayman Brac East Chevala Lawanda Burke

Election timeline

Date Notice of Nominations Monday, 22 March 2021 Dissolution of the Legislative Assembly Monday, 29 March 2021 Proclamation Declaring General Elections Monday, 29 March 2021 Nomination Day Wednesday, 31 March 2021 Election Day Wednesday, 26 May 2021 Elections returns served on the Governor and return of the writs Monday, 31 May 2021