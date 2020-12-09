Governor issues election writs to returning officers

Election officials gather with 19 returning officers at the issuing of writs ceremony on Wednesday. - Photo: GIS

In the latest step in preparing for the May 2021 general election, Governor Martyn Roper on Wednesday issued writs to 19 returning officers.

Returning officers are responsible for the organisation and conduct of elections in their respective districts. The writs are documents issued by the governor to the returning officers commanding them to conduct an election in accordance with the Elections Law.

Roper told the officers at Wednesday’s ceremony, “This is the first Cayman Islands General Election during my tenure as governor. It is of historical significance given the recent constitutional amendments as the first general election where voters are electing Members of Parliament. The metaphorical starting gun has now been fired for May 2021’s election.”

Nomination Day will be held on March 31 and the general elections will be held in the 19 electoral districts on 26 May.

The writs issued by the governor on Wednesday will be returned to him following the election with the name of the candidate who has been elected to serve in that electoral district.

The 19 returning officers and the electoral districts are as follows:

Electoral DistrictReturning Officer
West Bay NorthNathania Shakira Sarita Pearson
West Bay WestDale James Ramoon
West Bay SouthDelano Oliver Solomon
West Bay CentralAntoinette Yvette Johnson
George Town SouthPhilip Antoinio Barnes
George Town WestDebbie-Ann Lovida Whittaker
George Town EastShirley Lynn Whittaker
George Town CentralTamara Danille Hurlston
George Town NorthPhilip Martin Jackson
Red BayIda Jane Ebanks
ProspectJudith Grace Witter
Bodden Town EastLyneth Alynta Monteith
Bodden Town WestHaroon Lloyd Pandohie
SavannahKim Ann Bullings
NewlandsTristaca Lynn Ebanks
East EndMelinda Natasha Montemayor
North SideAlice Ann Louise Kirchman
Cayman Brac West and Little CaymanDave Talbert Tatum
Cayman Brac EastChevala Lawanda Burke

 

Election timeline

Date
Notice of NominationsMonday, 22 March 2021
Dissolution of the Legislative AssemblyMonday, 29 March 2021
Proclamation Declaring General ElectionsMonday, 29 March 2021
Nomination DayWednesday, 31 March 2021
Election DayWednesday, 26 May 2021
Elections returns served on the Governor and return of the writsMonday, 31 May 2021

