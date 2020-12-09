Security bulks up following quarantine breach

The government is increasing security at one of its quarantine facilities after a person breached mandatory isolation there on Sunday, 6 Dec.

Five additional security officers will monitor the exterior of premises, bringing the total number of officers providing 24-hour security to 16, according to a press release from Travel Cayman. The release did not identify which facility was involved – two local hotels, the Wyndham and the Holiday Inn, are currently being used as government-sponsored quarantine facilities.

Tasha Ebanks-Garcia, director of Travel Cayman, said in the release, “Prior to the breach, security officers were stationed on each floor where there are travellers, with one security officer on the outside of each exit. In addition, an RCIPS officer is also on duty at all times and the RCIPS vehicle is parked in front of the facility.

“Security patrols via patrol vehicle are conducted every 30 minutes and every 15 minutes there is an interchanging rotation among the security officers. Following a thorough assessment at the property, increased security measures have been introduced and five more officers will now secure the area outside.”

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez, in the release, confirmed that this traveller has been tested, but would not say if the person had a positive or negative result for COVID-19. He stated, “Due to confidentially rights, we cannot share the individual’s status but I would like to reassure the public that in this case there is no longer a public health concern.”

He said he understood that there were concerns about the latest isolation breach case from the general public, adding, “I would like to remind the public that in all cases, contact tracing takes place and all necessary individuals are contacted. During this process, public health officials determine if any further steps are required.”

Sunday’s breach was the latest of six recent reports of people leaving mandatory quarantine before their 14-day isolation period was completed, although this appears to be the only one involving a government facility. The others apparently involved people leaving quarantine from residences.

Two of those breaches have already been before the courts, while four others, including Sunday’s, are being investigated.

The traveller who broke quarantine has been placed under 24-hour security while completing the remainder of the isolation period, and has been warned for intended prosecution.

The RCIPS is investigating the incident and a completed file will be sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution for a decision, the release stated.