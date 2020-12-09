1 new positive COVID result

More than 1,500 now in isolation.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee reported one new positive case of COVID-19 out of 377 COVID-19 tests results reported on Wednesday, according to a Government Information Services press release.

The person who tested positive is an asymptomatic traveller who returned a positive test result following routine screening. They will remain in isolation until considered recovered, according to the GIS release.

The test result pushes Cayman to 292 positive coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. Out of those, 266 people have fully recovered, while two people have died. Out of the 24 active cases, 19 are asymptomatic and none are hospitalised.

The number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes, is 1,572.