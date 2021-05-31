George Town landfill: ReGen EIA draft terms released

The public can now access a draft consultation document that lays out the proposed terms of reference for an environmental impact assessment of the ReGen waste management system at the current site of the George Town landfill.

Dart’s Decco consortium, which is developing the ReGen facility, and the Cayman Islands government will host three public meetings in June, to allow members of the public to hear about and comment on the document, as part of a 21-day consultation process, which begins today, 31 May.

A copy of the draft EIA terms of reference, which was published today, can be found here.

The proposed project, previously known as the Integrated Solid Waste Management System, or ISWMS, will be situated on a 34 acre area at – and immediately adjacent to – the existing landfill. It will comprise nine components, including a waste-to-energy facility where waste will be incinerated and converted into electricity, a recycling plant, and a new landfill for any waste that cannot be burned or recycled.

In the meantime, the current landfill, which deals with about 115,000 tons of solid waste a year, will be closed and remediated.

The draft report looks at a variety of elements, including air quality, potential impact on marine ecology, the proximity of the facility to schools and residential areas, potential impact on soil quality and ground gases, flooding risk, and groundwater quality, among others.

The draft document describes the waste-to-energy facility, which it calls an “energy recovery facility”, as a “state-of-the-art controlled combustion (mass burn) facility that will render combustible, non-recyclable waste to an inert ash and reduce the volume of incoming waste by 90%; or about 75% on a tonnage basis”.

DECCO anticipates that the the facility will process up to 115,000 tons per year of solid waste, with the heat of combustion being harnessed to produce up to approximately 9.3 megawatts of electrical power which will be sold to the Caribbean Utility Company. This represents some 9% of the total average electrical power consumption on Grand Cayman, the report notes.

The draft terms were developed by Wood, an environmental consulting engaged by the Cayman Islands government to advise on ReGen, with input from the project team. The entire EIA process for the project is expected to be completed by mid-2022, according to DECCO.

Hard copies of the draft document can be picked up at the following locations:

Government Administration Building, 133 Elgin Avenue, George Town

George Town Public Library, 68 Edward Street

Teacher Redley Powery Library, 182 Reverend Blackman Rd, West Bay

Bodden Town Library, 69 Bodden Town Road

District Administration, Government Administration Building, Cayman Brac

National Trust House, Little Cayman

Public meetings schedule:

8 June, 7-9pm – John Gray Memorial Hall, West Bay

9 June, 7-9pm – Harquail Theatre, George Town

10 June, 7-9pm – Breakers Civic Centre