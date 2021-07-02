EY continues to bolster restructuring and valuations teams at the local level

Today, EY announced that it continues to invest in its Strategy and Transactions practice with the progression of two Associate Partners, Joel Edwards and Robert Crockett, in the region.

Joel will focus on the continued build-out of the Restructuring practice in Bermuda, transferring from the Cayman Islands where he has resided for the last 8 years. Joel is a qualified Insolvency Practitioner holding the internationally recognized accreditation from JIEB (Joint Insolvency Examinations Board). He brings over 16 years of experience spanning a broad range of advisory, insolvency and restructuring projects across the region to his new role. He has led and managed large complex engagements including cross-border projects with a focus on fraud and asset recovery, investigations and rights of action. His background includes advising and acting in formal insolvency (contentious and non-contentious), legal entity rationalization, accelerated disposals and business and strategic reviews.

Robert brings over 17 years of experience spanning the UK, the US and the Cayman Islands. His experience includes providing valuation and corporate finance assistance to private equity and alternative fund managers in a financial reporting, transactional, dispute or restructuring context. His background also includes decision analytics, strategic alternative analysis and modelling engagements that enable clients to better understand financial and economic factors in order to enhance their assessments and decision making.

“The appointments of Joel and Robert to the EY partnership are very important to our continuously expanding Strategy and Transactions practice – especially now where the demand for these services is at a pivotal time. It’s imperative that we have the brightest minds in the industry in order to positively impact our clients,” said Keiran Hutchison, EY Regional Strategy and Transactions Leader. “With the arrivals of three other leading restructuring professionals, within the last 18 months, into the EY region of the Bahamas, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands and Cayman Islands, our team is even better equipped to offer a wide range of innovative solutions. It also allows us to differentiate ourselves across the region and offer robust capabilities including debt restructuring, insolvency and transaction services, due diligence and valuations – to a vast array of organizations to reshape results for a better future.”

“Procuring, progressing and moving our professionals across our region is a testament to the flexibility of our practice and how we pivot to the changing client needs. As our clients are broad-based, we are also able to offer support in the different geographies,” said Dan Scott, EY Regional Managing Partner. “While Joel and Robert are on the ground in Bermuda and Cayman Islands respectively, both will also be regional resources offering their understanding of the individual markets while maintaining local contacts. Most importantly, our flexible approach enables us to provide valuable country and regional support, which is further underpinned by EY’s 25,000 plus Strategy and Transactions professionals across 120 countries which include UK, USA, Hong Kong, and Singapore.”

For more information, please visit ey.com/cayman.