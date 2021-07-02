A 36-year-old man has been killed and two others wounded in a late-night shooting on Thursday on Martin Drive in George Town, police have confirmed.

The man, of George Town, was pronounced dead at hospital. His identity is yet to be released by police.

Also on Thursday, a fourth man was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound; however, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said it is uncertain if this shooting is related to the original incident.

Deputy Commissioner Kurt Walton, in a statement on the shootings, acknowledged that this “is concerning, especially in light of other recent firearm incidents”.

However, he said, “In response, we are deploying additional armed patrols for heightened armed visibility. We would like to assure members of the community that we are taking this incident seriously, and public safety is always our first priority­.”

Police, in a brief statement Friday on the Martin Drive shooting, said shortly after 11pm Thursday officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the vicinity.

The report stated that two men had been shot with one individual unresponsive.

Emergency services responded to the scene and both men were transported to hospital.

Police said a third man later went to the hospital with a gunshot wound which he reportedly sustained in the same incident.

The RCIPS added that later on Thursday, shortly before 11:50pm, a fourth man went to the hospital in a private vehicle, with a gunshot wound.

Police said the matter is under investigation and a Major Incident Room has been opened.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the RCIPS Major Incident Room, at 649-2930.