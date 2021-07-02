Police are yet to lay charges against a prison officer who was arrested last month allegedly attempting to smuggle ganja into Northward Prison.

The 39-year-old male officer was arrested following an internal investigation carried out within Her Majesty’s Cayman Islands Prison Service on 7 June.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, responding to Cayman Compass queries Thursday, said, the matter “is still very much an active investigation”.

The prison officer in question has been released from custody and is on police bail as inquiries continue, police said in the emailed response.

“Once all lines of inquiry are completed a full file will be submitted to the (Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions) who will decide whether there is sufficiency of evidence to prefer charges,” the RCIPS added.

The prison officer was arrested after attempting to “introduce the drugs into the prison”, a police statement had said at the time.

Officers detained the man just after 6am on 7 June following a report from Director of Prisons Steven Barrett.

Police had also searched the prison officer’s vehicle and recovered further evidence relating to their investigation, an RCIPS statement last month said.