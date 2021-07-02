Wind of Hope 5K raises $3,000 for food bank

More than 100 runners and walkers took part in the annual Wind of Hope 5K over the weekend, raising $3,000 for the Cayman Food Bank.

The run/walk began at 6am on Sunday, 27 June, at Smith Barcadere, with participants making their way down South Church Street before turning back and returning to the beach where the prize-giving ceremony was held.

President and founder of the Wind of Hope Organization, Paul Williams, said, “We will continue this drive and hoping to have an even greater amount next year.”

Desmond Mutava was the first to finish the run, in a time of 21 minutes, 39.6 seconds, closely followed by Rafael Paredez in 21:45:65, with Wade Mitchell Evans in third place with 22:28:00.

The top three female finishers were Yendy Gonzalez in a time of 23:14:53; Jess Hewitt in 23:25:75 and Jennifer Coleman in 23:36.26.

In the past, beneficiaries of the charity’s donations have been The Pines Retirement Home, the Cayman Islands Red Cross and the National Council of Voluntary Organisations.