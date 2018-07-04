RCIPS gun amnesty takes 18 weapons off street

A total of 18 firearms, including 11 long guns and seven handguns, were turned in to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service in June.

The RCIPS firearms amnesty period ended at 10 p.m. Saturday, June 30. In addition to the firearms, 896 rounds of ammunition were turned in.

Police also collected a crossbow and a flare gun during the amnesty period. All of the weapons, except for one air rifle, were collected in Grand Cayman.

Senior officers said Wednesday that they were pleased with the weapon collection, particularly the removal of seven handguns from Cayman’s streets. Officers noted that 35 murders which have occurred in Cayman since 2006 were committed with handguns.

“In our view, this amnesty has been extremely successful, not only because of the number of firearms and ammunition handed in to police, but because of the type and condition of these firearms,” said RCIPS Deputy Commissioner Kurt Walton. “In past years, the bulk of the firearms received were old and rusty rifles.”

RCIPS Superintendent Brad Ebanks said: “I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that right now on the islands a gun or a bullet may be just a little less available to those willing to use them to cause harm.” The amnesty period offered clemency to anyone turning in a firearm between June 1 and June 30.

Mr. Ebanks said police would consider hosting another amnesty next year, but noted no final decision on that had been made.