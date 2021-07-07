Police have released the identity of the man killed in last week’s multiple shooting in George Town as well as detained a 31-year-old man in connection with his murder.

He was Mark Andre Ebanks, a 36-year-old man of George Town.

They have also announced the arrest of a 31-year-old George Town man for the killing.

The fatal shooting took place on Martin Drive, George Town, on Thursday, 1 July around 11.00pm.

Police said the 31 year-old man of George Town was arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the incident.

He remains in custody as investigations continue.

According to police reports three men were shot in the 1 July incident. Two were hospitalised and Ebanks was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said one of the victims in the shooting remains in hospital in stable condition.

Police have continued their appeal for witnesses to the incident, especially anyone who may have been in the vicinity of Martin Drive and Ms Frances Street at around 11:00pm on Thursday, 1 July.

Witnesses are asked to contact the RCIPS Major Incident Room at 649-2930.