Cayman Islands Department of Tourism Hosts Thatching Workshop

The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism (CIDOT) is hosting a workshop, “The Art of Thatching – Silver Thatch Plaiting and Rope-Laying” on Saturday, July 10 and Sunday, July 11 as part of its Immersed series. Immersed is part of the PRIDE training programme and is a monthly hands-on learning experience focusing on authentic Caymanian culture and heritage.

The workshop will cover the history of this Caymanian tradition and how it is still being used today. Each session is two hours and there are multiple sessions. Participants can choose one of the following sessions:

Pedro St James | Saturday, 10 July 2021 | 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Pedro St James | Saturday, 10 July 2021 | 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Pedro St James | Sunday, 11 July 2021 | 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Cayman Brac Heritage House | Cayman Brac Residents Only | Saturday, 10 July 2021 | 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Space is limited and registration has been extended to Thursday, July 7. Persons interested in registering are encouraged to sign up at pride.ourcayman.ky.

Past sessions of the Immersed series covered Caymanian cuisine and future sessions will cover Caymanian traditions such as catboat sailing and more.

PRIDE is a training programme established to create a culture of service excellence within the tourism industry, as well as enhance the Cayman Islands’ competitiveness as a tourism destination. The PRIDE programme offers other workshops and webinars such as Promises and Know Your Cayman Islands.