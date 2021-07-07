Camana Bay firework display postponed to Saturday

With the centre of Tropical Storm Elsa approaching the southern coast of Cuba over the public holiday weekend, Camana Bay made the decision to cancel its Constitution Day celebratory fireworks, scheduled for 3 July.

However, a press release on Tuesday, 6 July, said that the display had only been postponed, and it is now scheduled for 8pm on Saturday, 10 July.

Families are encouraged to come for the evening and sit outside at one of Camana Bay’s many restaurants, or by the harbour, in order to have an excellent view of the five-minute show.