Police have arrested a George Town man during an operation in Prospect in connection with last month’s aggravated burglary and shooting in West Bay.

Contrary to social media reports, police said no shots were fired during the arrest which took place in the vicinity of Mahogany Way in Prospect.

Police, in a statement Friday evening, said shortly after 2:30pm officers conducted a proactive operation in the area, during which a vehicle was stopped.

A man, age 35 of George Town, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in relation to an aggravated burglary and shooting on Adonis Drive in West Bay on 26 June.

The man remains in custody as investigations continue.

In the 26 June incident, three men entered a residence on Adonis Drive brandishing a firearm at the occupant.

The firearm was discharged during the incident and the man, who resides in the house, sustained a single gunshot wound.

He was transported by private vehicle for treatment.

The matter is currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact West Bay CID at 649-3999 or any other police station.