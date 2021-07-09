Premier Wayne Panton has made what he called an “urgent appeal” to those committing gun violence in the community to stop the bloodshed.

This, in the aftermath of two multiple shootings in George Town which have claimed the life of two men and left eight others wounded.

Panton, in an address to the nation Friday night released on Cayman Islands Government TV, said he was “aggrieved and deeply saddened” that he had to come to the community to discuss violent gun incidents, stressing there will be zero tolerance when it comes to crime.

“We cannot have our citizens living in fear,” Panton said in the video address following Friday’s shooting on Seymour Drive that left one dead, one fighting for his life, and four others nursing gunshot wounds.

“The shocking outbreak of gun crime in the past two weeks, which has seen two young Caymanian men killed, and left eight other people wounded, cannot and will not be allowed to continue,” he declared.

Earlier on Friday, Panton called an emergency meeting with the Governor and all Members of Parliament for Police Commissioner Derek Byrne to brief them about “this grave situation”.

“Following on from that meeting, we held an emergency meeting of the National Security Council to agree a number of measures to help fight against gun crimes,” he said.

Those measures include: An increase in armed patrols in high-incident areas and at liquor-licensed premises; an increase in vehicle checks along roadways to run in parallel with Operation Quaker; an increase in CCTV coverage on major roadways and in known hotspots; and the offering of $50,000 via Crime Stoppers for information leading to arrests or confiscation of illegal firearms.

Panton called on the community to do its part to stop the violence.

“Unfortunately, a culture has emerged in our community where people don’t want to provide information to the authorities. We talk about transparency in government. Well, transparency and accountability is a two-way street. It’s time for those who know where the guns are to do the right thing and to help take the guns off the street and out of our community,” he pleaded.

People, he said, know where the guns are. “… their parents, girlfriends, baby-mothers, ‘bredrens’. If you want to save the life of your boyfriend, your child or a young man you care about, help us take these guns off the street.”

He lamented that life is too precious for these senseless acts of violence.

“No one has to tell me the pain of losing a loved one; it is real, it hurts and it’s forever. This isn’t a game. There is no restart button,” he said.

Social media rumours not helping

Panton took aim at social media reports which throughout Friday kept the community on edge with claims of further shootings and a false curfew plan.

“It is also unfortunate that social media has been making the situation worse. Please, pay attention to the facts provided by the authorities. I would also like to ask everyone in our community to refrain from circulating unfounded rumours and speculation. It causes far more harm than good,” Panton said.

Click to watch the full address:

Panton said while he was keenly aware that “the social ills such as the inequity and the disenfranchisement that has led to a sub-culture of gun possession and criminality didn’t emerge overnight”, government was committed to addressing the deep-rooted issues as a matter of priority.

“But right now, our focus has to be restoring law and order, peace and tranquillity and getting illegal firearms off of our streets. The police cannot do it alone. The government cannot do it alone. We must stand together as a community and not allow misguided elements to reign terror and bloodshed on our community,” he urged.

The premier, speaking directly to anyone who may feel like they are already in too deep, said, “You might think to yourself that there is no way out for you, but there is another option.”

Come forward, he urged, adding, “If you have information that leads to an arrest, arrangements will be put in place to ensure your safety. Any information, no matter how trivial you may think it is, could be a huge help in solving these crimes and stopping the violence.”

He expressed confidence that the forces of good in the Cayman Islands “will overcome this sad tide of violence”.