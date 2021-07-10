Police have arrested a second suspect in relation to the murder of Mark Andre Ebanks, who was gunned down last week on Martin Drive, George Town.

The North Side man, aged 29, was arrested on suspicion of murder, according to a police statement Friday.

His arrest follows the detention of a 31-year-old George Town man on Tuesday in connection with the same incident.

Both men have been granted police bail with strict conditions.

The matter remains under investigation.

Ebanks was one of three individuals shot on Martin Drive last week.

A third man was also sent to hospital with a gunshot wound he reportedly sustained in the same incident.

Ebanks succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Premier Wayne Panton has made an “urgent appeal” to those committing gun violence in the community to stop the bloodshed.