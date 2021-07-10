Armed guards have been placed at the hospital to protect one of the shooting victims from Friday’s attack at Vic’s Bar on Seymour Drive.

The victim, a man, remains in critical condition, and appears to be recovering slowly, police confirmed Saturday to the Cayman Compass.

He is one of three injured individuals currently warded at hospital following the Friday morning shooting.

Police said the two other hospitalised victims are doing well and are expected to make a full recovery. Two others have been discharged.

The shooting happened at 1:45am Friday on at Seymour Drive. One man was killed and five others were wounded when the attacker opened fire outside the bar.

Police believe the shooting incident was a targeted attack against the deceased and a second man, who is under guard at hospital.

The crime scene, which was held until earlier Saturday, has now been released and the roadway has been reopened to the public.

Police said no arrests have been made at this stage in the investigation.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have been at the location during the location at 1:45am on Friday morning, 9 July, to call the MIR at 649-2930 or submit at tip with the RCIPS website https://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip.

Premier Wayne Panton called for an end to the violence in an address to the nation Friday evening.