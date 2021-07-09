One person was killed and five others wounded following a shooting at Vic’s Bar on Seymour Drive early Friday morning, police have confirmed.

Initial 911 reports stated that five people were involved in the shooting, however a subsequent media statement from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Friday morning said six individuals were wounded, one fatally.

One of the shooting victims remains in critical condition.

Police said just after 1:45am Friday officers and other emergency services were dispatched to a report of a shooting at the Seymour Drive bar.

The roadway has been partially closed to the public and traffic is being diverted through Commercial Avenue at this time.

Police are asking the public to avoid the closed area of Seymour Road until the crime scene investigation is complete and the road is re-opened.

Deputy Commissioner Kurt Walton, responding to the latest shooting, said, “Additional officers have been called out to assist with this investigation and we are working as quickly as we can to gather all evidence from the scene.”

Walton said police are committed to solving this latest incident.

“We are asking for everyone’s support and cooperation during this process. The public’s safety is our priority and we won’t leave any stone unturned in our investigative efforts,” he said in the statement.

According to the police statement it was reported that multiple persons at the bar had received gunshot wounds.

Five people were transported to the hospital for treatment, one of whom is believed to be in critical condition, and the others are believed to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The sixth person was fatally shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The matter is under investigation and a Major Incident Room has been opened for this incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the RCIPS Major Incident Room, at 649-2930.

Original story: One man was killed and four others wounded in an early morning shooting in George Town, 911 officials have said.

Details are limited at this stage, however 911 officials confirmed to the Cayman Compass that the incident happened at 1:45am at an establishment on Seymour Drive.

Police have established a crime scene at the location of the shooting.

No suspects were detained in the incident, 911 officials said.

Investigations are continuing.

This is the second multiple shooting in recent weeks.

Last Friday three people were wounded in a shooting on Martin Drive, George Town.

Mark Andre Ebanks, a 36-year-old man of George Town, succumbed to his injuries from that incident.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Do check back for updates on this developing story.