Police are investigating an alleged breach of quarantine involving a traveller isolating in a private residence and a member of the public.

According to a press release from Travel Cayman, it was alerted to the suspected breach after its mobile compliance team noted a picture on social media showing the traveller with a member of the public, “not observing proper use of PPE and social distancing”.

The member of the public was placed in quarantine by the medical officer of health. Both people have been warned for intended prosecution.

The release states that contact tracing and PCR testing have been completed and there “is no cause for a public health concern”.

It further adds a reminder that travellers in quarantine are not permitted to have visitors and must declare on their application to Travel Cayman, prior to arriving, all occupants who will be in the property during their isolation.

Anyone found to be in breach of the quarantine rules will be warned for intended prosecution, which carries with it the risk of a $10,000 fine and a prison sentence of two years, if convicted.

This latest incident comes after an incident last month, when travellers isolating at their residence accidentally breached quarantine by boarding the wrong transport to take them to their final COVID test on their last day of isolation.

The most high-profile conviction for breach of quarantine to date occurred in December last year, when American Skylar Mack and Caymanian Vanjae Ramgeet were sentenced to two months in prison.