Quarantine breach after travellers get on ‘wrong transport’

The Public Health Department reported today that there is no cause for public concern after travellers isolating at their residence accidentally breached quarantine by boarding the wrong transport to take them to their final COVID test on their last day of isolation.

A statement issued by Travel Cayman said the alleged quarantine breach had been reported to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service earlier today.

“Travel Cayman reported that the travellers were on their last day of quarantine and scheduled to take their exit PCR test when they inadvertently boarded the wrong transport,” the statement noted.

Public Health confirmed that contact tracing has been completed and “reassures the public that there is no cause for public health concern.”

According to the statement, RCIPS investigations revealed that there was no intentional breach.

Casandra Morris, director of Travel Cayman, said, “Transportation to the exit quarantine PCR test site is done under strict controlled protocols. This was an unfortunate incident and measures are being taken to further enhance these protocols to avoid future occurrences of this nature.”

The public and travellers are reminded that anyone who is found to be in breach of the mandatory quarantine provisions will be warned for intended prosecution and is liable on conviction to a fine of up to ten thousand dollars and imprisonment for up to two years.