Eight travellers have returned positive COVID-19 results, in tests conducted since Saturday.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee reported that, as of 8am Monday, 853 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in the latest batch.

The latest results tally with a trend for an increasing proportion of PCR tests coming back positive, following a period over the summer months where the numbers were lower.

According to figures collated by Our World in Data, Cayman’s percentage of positive cases is still comparatively low.

This rise comes as a result of an increased number of travellers returning from overseas during the summer holiday, as well as Cayman’s first confirmed cases of community transmission in over a year.

Community transmission

The latest positive results in travellers come after Lee confirmed there are 21 people in total who have tested positive in relation to the outbreak at George Town Primary School.

Government also revealed at the weekend that one George Town Primary parent is being investigated for allegedly breaching quarantine.

Last week, a student and family were also investigated for a suspected breach connected to Cayman Brac.

77% receive first vaccine dose

Lee stated in his update that a total of 105,158 COVID-19 vaccinations have now been administered in Cayman.

That equates to 54,681 people, representing 77% of a population of 71,106, receiving at least one dose, with 50,790 (71%) completing the two-dose course.

