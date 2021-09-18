Another George Town Primary student tests positive for COVID-19

Another child from George Town Primary School has tested positive for COVID-19, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee said in his Saturday update, bringing the number of infected children to 18.

In the Saturday, 18 Sept. update, Dr. Lee reported that 1,246 COVID-19 tests had been carried out since Friday, 17 Sept.

“There were two positive test results, one in a traveller and one in a child who is one of the final people to be screened at George Town Primary School,” according to the statement.

On Friday, 17 Sept., Dr. Lee said the infected children were spread across nine of the 14 classes at GTPS. They span years 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6.

Three adults have also tested positive in relation to the outbreak, taking the total to 21 persons.

- Advertisement -

“Because so many classes have been affected by this … we felt that the simplest thing is to leave the school closed until 14 days after the outbreak,” said Dr. Lee during the briefing.

In the 18 Sept. statement, Dr. Lee said 105,158 vaccinations have been administered by the Health Services Authority.

Of that number, 54,000 people, representing 77% of the estimated population of 71,106, have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Additionally, 50,658 persons, or 71%, have completed two-doses.

Details about a booster shot will be made available next week.

How do you feel after reading this?