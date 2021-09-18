Elizabeth McField is replacing Joseph Woods as acting director of the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands.

A statement released by Government Information Services on Friday, 17 Sept., said McField was replacing Woods, who acted in the capacity for three years, following mounting concerns over human resources and administrative matters.

“While the operation of the port has been effectively maintained there have understandably been issues in the administration and HR areas, some of which have been highlighted in Auditor General reports,” said PACI Board Chairman Cline Glidden Jr.

“We have immediately started the recruitment process for the position of Port Director and in the interim have appointed Ms. Beth McField who is highly qualified in HR and Business Administration as the Acting Director for a three-month period during the recruitment of the Port Director.”

McField is expected to take up the post 25 Sept., one day after Wood departs from the position.

In the statement, Glidden also said the operational side of the port would continue under the same staff that have been managing it over the past three years, “while Ms. McField concentrates on correcting the Human Resources and Administrative deficiencies to ensure that the new Director is welcomed into a happy, productive and efficient port when they are appointed”.

Tourism and Transport Minister Kenneth Bryan, who has oversight over the Port Authority, extended his thanks to Woods for his leadership.

“For the past three years Joey Woods has demonstrated outstanding dedication to service,” said Bryan.

“Under his stewardship, the Port Authority has maintained a positive financial position and despite the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the port operations have run smoothly and efficiently. On behalf of the Ministry, I would like to extend our sincerest thanks and appreciation to Mr. Woods.”

Glidden echoed his sentiments.

“We want to publicly thank Mr. Woods for his stewardship during these challenging times and we are comforted that while he has decided to step down from the acting position after three years of service, we will still be the beneficiaries of his proven competencies,” said Glidden.

