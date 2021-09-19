The return of community transmission may have left many people feeling anxious, so members of the Lions Club of Cayman Brac decided to take to the streets to spread messages of positivity.
The members, clad in their trademark yellow vests, stood at various spots on Cayman Brac for their ‘Feel Good’ project led by Club president Nickeah Esteban.
“Our hope is that this project highlights the importance of kindness not just to one another but also kindness to ourselves,” she told the Cayman Compass.
The messages on the signs offered words of support such as “Take a deep breath, you got this”, “You are enough” and “Never stop dreaming”.
She said 14 members of the club were stationed at major points on the Brac with signs of encouragement aimed at motivating members of the community as they headed to work and other activities.
Esteban, in a statement, reminded members of the community that “they should never lose hope, but to rise above the obstacles that life may bring and to never forget that every cloud has a silver lining”.
She added, “In an unprecedented era plagued with the uncertainties of COVID-19, the Brac Lions are focused on making people feel good about themselves.”
Similar events in the future will also see members of the community being gifted with COVID-19 essentials such as sanitisers and masks, the statement added.
“As they serve, Lions aid others by giving their sympathy to those in distress, their aid to the weak, and their substance to the needy,” it said.
The motivation signs were sponsored by Paradise Realty. The project will become a signature project for the Lions Club of Cayman Brac, she added, and will be hosted at least every two months.
Related Videos
Support local journalism. Subscribe to the all-access pass for the Cayman Compass.