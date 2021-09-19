The return of community transmission may have left many people feeling anxious, so members of the Lions Club of Cayman Brac decided to take to the streets to spread messages of positivity.

The members, clad in their trademark yellow vests, stood at various spots on Cayman Brac for their ‘Feel Good’ project led by Club president Nickeah Esteban.

“Our hope is that this project highlights the importance of kindness not just to one another but also kindness to ourselves,” she told the Cayman Compass.

The messages on the signs offered words of support such as “Take a deep breath, you got this”, “You are enough” and “Never stop dreaming”.