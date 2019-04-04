Mini, Little Miss and Master contest set for Brac

The Lions Club of Cayman Brac is hosting its fourth annual Mini and Little Miss and Master contest this Saturday at the Aston Rutty Civic Centre.

Among the 15 contestants taking part are: Leia Grizzell, Samaya Ritch, Siri Batta, Sellema Christian and Chelsea French in the age 3-6 Little Miss division; Sirena Christian, Joshaela Burke, Zaniyah Levy, Olivia Walton and Aijanna Svendsen in the Reception to Year 2 Mini Miss division; and Che Scott, Christiano Ritch, Lucas Moreno, Jaleel Ritch and Noah Ebanks in the boys’ Master division.

The theme for the pageant is ‘Shining Stars’.

Under the direction of organisers Lions Dionne Smith and Angela Johnson, the contest features a talent portion, casual and formal wear segments, and on-stage questions which will include problems kids face today, what to look for in a friend, and how contestants might spend a million dollars.

Organisers said that the contest, as well as being a fundraiser for the Lions Club, enables the children to build confidence and develop awareness and talent. Smith said that, as part of their training, the girls and boys are being taught how to walk properly and a coach is teaching them how to answer the questions.

The pageant begins at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 and $5 for children.