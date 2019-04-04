Literacy is for Everyone has donated more than 2,000 books to East End Primary School.

The books will go towards enhancing the library and be used through all year levels in the school, according to LIFE, a reading advocacy group.

Book titles in the donation include ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’, ‘Goodnight Moon’, ‘Going to the Firehouse’, ‘The Magic School Bus’ and a wide variety of other books suitable for the school’s age range.

In addition to fiction favourites, there are also several non-fiction books on interesting and engaging topics, like whales, the Titanic, space and planets, wild weather, and frogs and tadpoles.

Classroom libraries are one element to support instruction in literacy and to help students become independent, life-long readers with a great love for books of all genres, according to LIFE.

Executive director Marilyn Conolly said LIFE is committed to supporting the students and teachers in the public school system as they all work together to give the children the gift of a lifetime – the ability to read.

“Classroom libraries allow children to engage with a wide variety of interesting stories and topics to support their learning. LIFE is pleased to partner with the staff of East End Primary School as we work towards ensuring that every child can read when they leave this primary school,” Conolly said.

LIFE accepts donations and volunteers for their classroom library project, paired reading programme, and other literacy initiatives. Donations of children’s books can be dropped off at Mailboxes Etc. in Camana Bay. For more information, email

[email protected] or call 938-6300.