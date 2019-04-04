The Taste of Cayman Food and Drink Festival is doubling down on its environmentally friendly wares.

Organisers of the festival, which will be held on Saturday, have put measures in place to reduce the amount of waste produced by the event and also to educate attendees on how to make their lives more friendly to the environment.

The participating members of the festival will use serving plates made with 99% plant-based renewable resources, and Taste of Cayman will provide more recycling centres.

“While we always look forward to entertaining so many people at Taste of Cayman with great food and fantastic live entertainment, this year we also wanted take a good look at how we can decrease the waste produced by the festival,” said Julie Allan, chair of the Taste of Cayman Committee.

Taste of Cayman will position a recycling bank right next to the main festival bar and plastic and aluminium bins arranged around the grounds. The festival will also employ a team dedicated to clearing and sorting waste and making sure that things wind up in the correct bin, according to a press release from the organisers.

Steff McDermot, head of the Taste of Cayman Green Team, will interact with the festival’s attendees and give them information on how they can reduce their carbon footprint at home.

“It is great to see so many large events on island, not only making a greater effort to be more environmentally friendly,” McDermot said. “I also look forward to working with the Taste of Cayman Committee on future events, to work towards an entirely plastic free festival in years to come.”

The food festival, which will features stalls from more than 30 restaurants, will be held at Camana Bay’s Festival Green.