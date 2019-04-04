New roof for National Museum

The Cayman Islands National Museum is getting a new roof to protect the artefacts inside the downtown building on Harbour Drive.

Museums Director Peggy Leshikar-Denton told the Cayman Compass that, after an analysis of the site was carried out, it was found that the old roof had exceeded its utility.

She said the museum, with the help of government, has committed a little over $100,000 for the roof, which should be completed before the end of April.

Lalev Construction Ltd. is in charge of the roofing work.

In the meantime, until further notice, the Goring Avenue entrance to the museum is closed, but visitors can enter through the Shedden Road and Harbour Drive entrances.

“We’re so excited. We’ve got new roofing material, new zinc … the roof will be done in the same exact style in bright red, just like before, but with a stronger aluminium material,” Leshikar-Denton said.

She added that the work may take up to a month to finish but is hopeful that it could be completed sooner.

She said the building is also getting a fresh coat of paint.

Staff members are dedicated to keeping the museum open through the entire roof renovation project, however, some impacts of the project may affect visitors, according to a press release from the museum.

The Old Gaol Cafe will also remain open and can be accessed from Goring Avenue.