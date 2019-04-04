Cayman boxer Barnes set to compete in Nicaragua

After winning a gold medal in Copenhagen last month, boxer Brandy ‘Bee’ Barnes is in Nicaragua to compete in a Pan American Games qualifying event.

Barnes, 22, will need to finish in the top seven fighters in her weight class – 51 kilograms – in order to advance to the 2019 Pan Am Games, according to Cayman Islands Boxing Association President Leyla Jackson.

Barnes’s first fight is scheduled for Thursday night against the Dominican Republic’s Miguelina Hernandez. If she wins, Barnes will go on to face the winner between Colombia’s Ingrit Valencia and Canada’s Sara Hagnighat.

Jackson said Barnes will be tested against boxers who have far more experience than her.

“Some fighters at these events have hundreds of fights and Brandy has about 10,” she said.

Nevertheless, Barnes will be prepared to face all comers, Jackson said. Barnes is coming off a nine-week training camp in England, where she sparred with some of the country’s top female boxers.

In addition, she won her first fight of the year by unanimous decision at the Hvidovre Box Cup in Copenhagen on March 24. She advanced to the finals of that tournament, and won the gold medal after her opponent failed to make weight.

“She’s shown a lot of progress,” Jackson said of Barnes. “So we’re hopeful.”

The qualifying competition in Nicaragua runs through April 11.