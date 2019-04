The Feed Our Future charity will host its Century Bike Ride on Sunday to help raise funds for meals for children in need.

The cross-island ride begins at 5 a.m. from Pappagallo Restaurant in West Bay and cyclists will ride to North Side and then back to Pappagallo. The event is expected to end at 1 p.m., organisers said.

No roads will be closed for the event but police are advising motorists to exercise caution and be mindful of any cyclists they may encounter when travelling on Sunday morning.